Karnataka CM Bommai Slams Congress For Violating Flag Code In Protest Against Eshwarappa

After Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed that the 'saffron flag may become the national flag of India', Congress MLAs on Wednesday held a protest in the state assembly by holding the National Flag and demanding the Ministers' resignation. Following this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the grand-old party for violating the flag code in the Assembly by using the country's National Flag as a protest symbol in the House.

The Minister had earlier said that after 200 to 500 years, saffron flag may become the national flag of India, which led to a high scale disruption in the state assembly on Wednesday.

"The Flag Code is being violated by Congress as it is using the National Flag as a protest symbol in the House," said CM Basavaraj Bommai in the Karnataka Assembly.

Speaking to the media, the Karnataka CM further said, "They've used National Flag in Well of the House. There's a flag code, how it has to be used, where it has to be used. We've to use it with respect. Congress has violated the Flag code. People are watching it. Congress failed to act as a responsible opposition party."

KS Eshwarappa's controversial statement on 'saffron National Flag'

Last week, while addressing the media, Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa had highlighted as to how in the days of Lord Rama and Maruthi, chariots had saffron flags, and added that there was no tricolour back then. "However, now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, and it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," the Karnataka Minister had said.

He had further added, "Discussions are today taking place in the country on 'Hindu vichar' and 'Hindutva'. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren't we constructing it now? In the same way sometime in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years, Bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag. I don't know. We are the people who hoist the saffron flag, not today some time in the future Hindu dharma will come to this country at that time we will host it on the Red Fort."