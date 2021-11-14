Lashing out at the Congress party over the alleged "bitcoin scam" in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the opposition has made the issue bigger as they did not investigate the matter properly while being in power. An official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office states that the matter began in 2016 but, was not noticed by the Congress Party when it was in power. He further alleged that Congress even after knowing about the accused did not conduct any proper inquiry.

His remarks came after Congress took a jibe at the BJP government in Karnataka for covering up the multi-crore bitcoin scam and further demanded an independent investigation.

Further slamming the Congress party, Bommai raised questions regarding an improper investigation. "Why did not you do proper inquiry when you (Congress) were in power? You left it and the issue had become bigger. And now you are questioning us."

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Karnataka CM said, "On the basis of the Twitter handle, they are alleging the scam. Anyone can raise the issue on Twitter. If you are raising the issue, then you have to speak on the basis of evidence and witness", he added.

Karnataka CM Bommai says 'There is no question of shielding anybody'

Debunking allegations made by the Congress party on insufficient handling of the case by the Karnataka state government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will not spare anyone involved in the scam and action will be taken immediately if the Congress submits any evidence to the enforcement directorate or the police.

"There is no question of shielding anybody. None of us is involved in it. Let them submit the documents in their possession to the investigation agencies, let the truth come out", he further added.

Concerning the same, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah had earlier alleged that several politicians and officials from the BJP-run state government in Karnataka are involved in the bitcoin scam and the investigation agencies are trying to safeguard them.

Congress demands investigation in the Bitcoin scam

Demanding an independent investigation in the bitcoin scam in Karnataka, the Congress has sought for the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) with experts from multiple agencies and further said that the state government is trying to cover it up instead of conducting a fair investigation.



Speaking on the same, Congress Communication Department head, Randeep Surjewala on Saturday said that the Interpol, ED, CBI, or SFIO were not been informed even after multiple illegal activities in the state.

Taking it a step further, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Bitcoin Scam is big. But Bitcoin Scam Cover-up is much bigger. Because it has to cover up someone’s fake big ego."

The case dates back to 2020 when the 26-year-old Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki was arrested by Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in a drug-related case. He was accused of procuring drugs using bitcoins and further peddling it to high-profile clients across the state.

His arrest further led to uncovering a series of crimes including the hacking of the Karnataka government's e-procurement a year back.

