Karnataka CM Bommai Sounds Poll Bugle For 2023 Elections; Hails PM Modi's Leadership

Karnataka Cm Basavaraj Bommai mentioned that the BJP has declared a democratic war based on the principles of justice and positive democratic values.

Karnataka

Ahead of the Karnataka election in 2023, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek a positive mandate from farmers, women and vulnerable sections for the good governance provided by the state government. Just a year from now, Karnataka will be in the midst of a tough election, and Bommai mentioned that the BJP has declared a democratic war based on the principles of justice and positive democratic values.

"Let us march ahead under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his welfare programmes. Let us march together, victory will be ours," Basavaraj Bommai said.

He added that the party will seek a positive mandate from farmers, women and weaker sections for their good governance, enforcing law and order, and maintaining unity and integrity of the state and nation. He mentioned that the BJP will approach people to vote with their performance report cards and win their hearts. 

Let us make Lotus bloom in the hearts of the people: Bommai

Hailing PM Modi's leadership, Bommai said that the entire world has accepted Narendra Modi as a 'great leader' and the BJP is marching ahead under his leadership which is a 'great strength' to the party. He further expressed confidence in the Party scripting a glorious future for the State and the country, under Modi's leadership. 

Further attacking the Congress party, Bommai said, "The earlier Congress government at the Centre had attained notoriety by perpetrating 2G, 3G, Defence and Coal scams. The Congress government compromised with even the security of the country by indulging in scams in defence purchases too".

The Chief Minister slammed Congress for causing communal tension in the state as the grand old party is worried only about power and vote bank politics. He added that Congress lost control of the administration when in power for encouraging the anti-national elements. Congress chose to remain silent when rioters attacked DJ Halli police station and burnt down the residence of their own party MLA, Bommai stated. 

"They do not want peace and harmony in society. Their vote bank politics has further emboldened the disruptive elements, Bommai said and questioned the silence of Congress leaders about the attack on the police station in Hubballi and their stand on the Hijab issue," he added.

Assembly Elections in the state will be held in 2023.

(With ANI input)

