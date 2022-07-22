A new political fight has emerged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign. BJP, however, has hit out at the opposition for politicising a patriotic campaign. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too hailed the Prime Minister's move.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Karnataka CM said, "All states are taking action on PM's call. One crore houses will hoist tiranga. State level and village level teams are formed. Everyone has to hoist flags. We are sure it will bring a huge change. It is the right move for patriotism."

PM Modi urges citizens to hoist National Flag

Earlier in the day, PM Modi informed that on this day in the year 1947, the Tricolour was adopted as India's National Flag. He further shared details of the committee that was associated with the Tricolour and the first Tiranga unfurled by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. PM Modi also urged the citizens to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.

Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

Politicising the issue, Congress accused the Central Government of destroying the livelihood of those who made the National Flag from Khadi. Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh took to his Twitter and said, "Hypocrisy Zindabad! They are destroying the livelihood of those who made the national flag from Khadi, which Nehru Ji described as the dress of India's independence. He has been a campaigner for the organisation which took 52 years to hoist the National Flag in Nagpur."

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

As part of the campaign, the tricolour will be flown atop houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved. According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will partake in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Home Ministry read.

Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.

Image: PTI