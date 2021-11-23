Karnataka CM Bommai Visits Flood-affected Areas In Bengaluru As Rains Wreak Havoc

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister visited areas inundated in water and reviewed the situation first hand. Bommai arrived in an open roof jeep and inspected the areas affected by heavy rains.

CM Bommai visited the Kendriya Vihar Apartment and other flood-affected areas in the city. The area got flooded after the incessant rains which caused the Yelahanka Lake to overflow. The CM, during his visit, interacted with the locals from the flooded areas and inspected the surroundings that faced major water-logging.

Earlier, the CM had announced monetary compensation for damaged houses. Bommai announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh to be paid for completely damaged houses and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses. He further informed that the owners will get the amount in three instalments. District Collectors were instructed by the government to disburse the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh immediately to the affected. The heavy rains caused extensive damage to areas including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar and Hassan.

PM Modi speaks to Karnataka CM as heavy rains wreak havoc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, where he took stock of the situation in the state that has been battered with heavy rains and flooding over the past few days. As many as 24 people have died as a result of relentless rain that has wreaked havoc in numerous parts of Karnataka. In addition, over 191 livestock died and numerous houses were destroyed in the rains as of Sunday. According to the Chief Minister's office, 658 residences were completely destroyed and 8,495 were partially destroyed.

IMD predicts more rainfall in Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted 'light to moderate' rainfall in Karnataka and other states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry for the next five days. However, heavy rains are expected in Karnataka over the next two days, leading state officials to maintain a high level of readiness in case of an emergency. In a tweet, the IMD said on Sunday, "Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe during the next five days.”

Image: PTI/ Twitter