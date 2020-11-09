Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Exudes Confidence, Predicts BJP's Win In Assembly Bypolls

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday asserted with confidence that BJP will win both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly bypolls by 'huge margins'. While speaking to the reporters, Karnataka CM said that he had predicted BJP's victory quite ahead of the assembly elections. He said that Congress party has probably taken his prediction lightly, and they will know the truth once the results are out.

Yediyuruppa said, "We will win R R Nagar by (a margin of) 35,000-40,000 votes. In Sira also we will win by about 20,000-25,000 votes. I'm not saying it today, I had said it ahead of the elections and on the polling day."

We will win, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM told reporters, "If Yediyurappa says something, it will be after thinking ten times and after understanding the public opinion. So 100 per cent we will win both seats by a huge margin."

While responding to a question about opposition leader Siddaramaiah's claim that the assembly bypolls' results would be in favour of Congress, Yediyuruppa said, "Siddaramaiah will know when the results are out on November 10. I wish him good luck.' As per the latest updates on the exit polls, it is clearly indicated that BJP is set to win Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira bypolls.

Karnataka assembly bypolls

Voting for both assembly constituencies took place on November 3 and the total voter turnout was 82.31 per cent and 45.24 per cent respectively. Sira byelections are being held due to the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathanarayana in August, while the Rajarajeshwari Nagar election was necessitated because of the disqualification of then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.

BJP, which has never won any Sira seat in the past has fielded radiologist Dr C M Rajesh Gowda who is the son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa. On the other hand, the two traditional rivals of the region, Congress and JD (S) have fielded former Minister T B Jayachandra and Ammajamma respectively.

(With PTI inputs)