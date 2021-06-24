Karnataka CM BSY's Son Vijayendra Reaches Delhi After Huddle With Father, Warning From BJP

A day after reports of Karnataka's BJP in-charge cautioning CM Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra against interfering in the government, sources informed Republic that Vijayendra reached Delhi on Thursday. CM Yediyurappa's son and BJP Karnataka's vice president Vijayendra was accused of allegedly receiving kickbacks from various projects in the state alongside interfering in the affairs of the state government, by BJP MLC H Vishwanath and some others.

As per sources, CM Yediyurappa attended a dinner meeting with his family at a farmhouse close to the Kempegowda International Airport near Devanhalli on Wednesday night. Sources added that the CM had a long conversation with his son BY Vijayendra before he embarked on his visit to the national capital. This comes at a time when both BJP and Congress are experiencing top-level internal strife. In the BJP, Yediyurappa has been encumbered by infighting within his own cabinet, with his own position coming under cloud. However, the BJP, via its Karnataka in-charge, has affirmed that Yediyurappa will finish his term as CM. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are involved in a tug-of-war for control of the Karnataka Congress.

BJP Karnataka in-charge warns Yediyurappa's son

Days after BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh's visit to the state, sources informed Republic TV that CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra had been cautioned against interfering in the matters of the government. Arun Singh, a week earlier after landing in Bengaluru, had confirmed that there would be no leadership change in Karnataka and had even heaped praise on CM Yediyurappa, hailing his efficiency during the COVID pandemic.

As per sources, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh warned CM Yediyurappa's son & MLA BY Vijayendra against intervening in the function of the government, adding that the high command was upset over the matter. Sources added that Vijayendra had been asked to do so in order to avoid any effect on CM Yediyurappa's tenure or the political futures of his brother & himself.

BJP MLC levels kickback allegations against Yediyurappa's son

During Arun Singh's visit to Bengaluru last week, MLC H Vishwanath of BJP claimed that the party's state vice-president BY Vijayendra had admitted to sending kickbacks to Central BJP leaders. "Tender worth more than Rs 20,000 crore has been released. It has 10% kickbacks. They are not clearing any file without kickbacks. This is the system of Vijayendra. Is the govt working for contractors? This is a people's govt," said Vishwanath. The BJP MLC was one of the 16 leaders who had switched from JDS & Congress to form the Yediyurappa govt.