Karnataka CM Cliffhanger: Congress Legislature Party To Meet In Bengaluru Today

A Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has been called by the grand old party in Bengaluru on Thursday, May 18 at 7 pm. The CLP meeting is anticipated to be centered around claims of former Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar over the CM post. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will reportedly be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar will be his deputy, according to the reports.

Will split CM formula work?

According to sources, the Congress party has reportedly decided with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar agreeing to a rotational formula. Siddaramaiah will be the CM for a period of 2 years. After that, DK Shivakumar will take over as the CM. The new government will take oath on May 20.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held discussions with party Chief Kharge, as well as with other senior leaders over government formation in Karnataka. Sources said former Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi was also consulted over the choice of chief minister and government formation in Karnataka.

The Congress secured a comfortable win with 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 seats and the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats.

DK Shivakumar on CM post

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar when arrived at the residence of general secretary KC Venugopal, stated, “There is nothing to tell, we have left it to the high command. High command will take the call. I’m going to rest.”

Won't backstab for CM's chair

While travelling to Delhi, Shivakumar assured his party leaders that he will not 'backstab' or 'blackmail' for the CM's chair. "Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," he said adding that former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi is his role model.

Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah on Tuesday met with Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi. Kharge held talks with both the CM aspirants, separately. However, no announcement was made on that day despite several key meetings.