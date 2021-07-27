Karnataka CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai Gets Wishes From All Corners, Some Back-handed

In a massive development in Karnataka's politics, Basavaraj Bommai was named as the new Chief Minister of the state after BS Yediyurappa's resignation. As per sources, BS Yediyurappa proposed Basavaraj Bommai's name in the party's state legislature meeting held on July 23, and the high command decided to go forward with his proposal and made the announcement on Tuesday. Since the announcement, the microblogging site Twitter has been buzzing with congratulatory messages for Basavaraj Bommai, who is scheduled to take oath as the new Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Wishes pour in for Basavaraj Bommai, some back-handed

Congratulations Sri @BSBommai on being elected as the legislative party leader of @BJP4Karnataka & CM Elect . A seasoned politician & an old hand at administration , he will take the state to new heights in development . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 27, 2021

Congratulations to Sri @BSBommai for being selected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.



Congress party and the state hopes that the focus will be back on governance now. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 27, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations to my dear friend and @BJP4Karnataka leader Sri @BSBommai on being elevated as Chief Minister of Karnataka.



A soft spoken & hard working Karyakarta, His vast experience as an Administrator will immensely benefit our State.



My best wishes to Sri Bommai. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 27, 2021

Basavaraj Bommai belongs to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to which the former CM Yediyuyrappa also belongs. He is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district. He started his political career from the 'Janata Parivaar', and later joined the BJP in 2008. In his political career, Bommai held many portfolios including water resources, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Legislature of Karnataka.

Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM

On Monday, Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Speculations about his ouster gained momentum after he visited the national capital recently where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda.

Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhawan, Yediyurappa had thanked the BJP top brass for giving him the opportunity to serve as the CM even after completing 75 years of age. Most importantly, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived.