Karnataka CM Directs Officials To Take Disciplinary Action Against Absentee HOPCOMS Staff

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed the officials to take strict disciplinary actions against the 150 absentee staff of Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS). As per a release by the state government, the chief minister directed the officials during a review meeting of agriculture, horticulture and sericulture departments. According to the CM, out of the total 550 HOPCOMS shops in the state, only 250 are working.

Read: Karnataka Agri Min allays fear of locusts, says swarm diverted to other states

Other discussions in the meeting

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that most of the districts in the state have received good rainfall and there is no drinking water problem. He directed to not grant any permission to drill new borewells. Meanwhile, the CM also stated that the scientists have assured that Karnataka will not be affected by the swarm of locusts.

Along with the CM, Minister for Horticulture and Sericulture KC Narayan Gowda, Chief Secretary to government TM Vijaya Bhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, ISN Prasad, Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma, and Principal Secretary of Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture Rajendra Kumar Kataria were present at the meeting.

Read: Karnataka to follow MHA's lockdown measures; to open malls, religious places from June 8

Yediyurappa releases funds

Yediyurappa also released Rs 666 crore of relief to maize and flower growers through an online payment. Later, he also had a telephonic conversation with the farmers to confirm the payment. Earlier, the Karnataka Chief Minister had announced a special economic package for farmers, weavers, and others who are hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Read: COVID-19 patient cured through plasma therapy at KIMS, Hubballi:Karnataka Minister

Read: Karnataka: Health Minister takes part in procession, flouts norms of social distancing

(With ANI Inputs)