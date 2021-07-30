Karnataka CM Directs Officials To Up Medical Facilities As Kerala Witnesses COVID-19 Spike

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, now Karnataka government has ramped up steps as both the states share three border districts. Ahead of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed that Karnataka authorities are closely monitoring the situation and a meeting is also scheduled to discuss the matter. It is pertinent to note that after Kerala, both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have already started witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to CM Bommai, Karnataka's health department has started preparing for enhanced medical facilities following Kerala's increase in cases.

"There has been a spurt of COVID-19 cases in Kerala and we have three border districts. We have talked to Deputy Commissioners to be on alert and make stringent measures. They have been asked to prepare medical facilities," said CM Bommai.

The Chief Minister is all set to meet PM Modi today for the first time after taking oath. Earlier CM Bommai had informed that he will make a decision regarding the state's cabinet expansion, after meeting top BJP leaders in Delhi. Top BJP leaders include Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Delhi: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai arrives at the airport.



He will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. pic.twitter.com/duRhPO9q3h — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

Kerala COVID-19 condition

The state accounts for 50% of the national COVID-19 cases and after it showed the dangerous spike, the Union Government deployed a team of medical experts to aid Kerala's medical team to fight the situation. According to the latest tally, Kerala logged 22,064 fresh cases. Meanwhile, India also reported the highest number of cases since July 7 in the latest tally with 44,681 fresh coronavirus infections.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that there is a campaign against the state amid increasing COVID-19 cases. She said that the state is trying to trace all positive cases to ensure there is no third wave. Explaining the surge in the cases, the health minister said that it is due to a large number of tests done by the state.

To further control the virus spread, the state has announced a complete shutdown this weekend. Some of the worst affected districts in Kerala are Thrissur, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Kollam, Kannur, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, Kerala has the highest load of active coronavirus cases at present in the country.

(Inputs from ANI)