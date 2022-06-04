Karnataka CM Dissolves 'Textbook Review Committee'; Says Govt Open For Further Revisions

Amid the ongoing controversy over textbook revisions in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has informed that the Textbook Review Committee formed by the state government years ago has now been "disbanded" as its designated work has been completed. He informed that the government is open to further revisions if any objectionable content comes to light.

As stated in a press statement issued late Friday night, CM Bommai also said that a decision has been taken to make an appropriate revision to the chapter on 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.

The move came after a row erupted over the recent revisions made by the Textbook Review Committee in school books which included the addition of a chapter on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in a school book and excluded chapters on key figures such as freedom fighters, social reformers, and writings of noted literary figures. Furthermore, allegations were also raised over distorted information on social reformer Basavanna's teachings in the revised textbooks for class 10 students.

Groups unhappy with the revisions also demanded to sack the Textbook Review Committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha for allegedly "saffronising" school textbooks by including the lesson on Hedgewar's speech among other changes. Furthermore, there are also allegations of adding erroneous content on Basavanna and certain factual errors in the textbooks, including accusations of disrespecting 'Raashtra Kavi' (national poet) Kuvempu and distortion of the state anthem penned by him.

Speaking on this, the Karnataka Chief Minister, in the statement clarified, that the 'distorted' state anthem is not a part of any book and also that the government has still asked the cyber crime team to initiate an inquiry into the matter for taking further action.

Karnataka government on textbook review controversy

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assured that necessary actions would be taken following the Education Minister's report and informed that he met the Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

On the other hand, coming out in defence of the included speech by Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh claimed that the textbook has nothing about Hedgewar or RSS, but only a part of his speech for inspiring people, especially the youth.

(Image: PTI/Shutterstock)