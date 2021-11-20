Karnataka CM Hails Centre's Decision To Repeal Farm Laws; 'response Of A Responsive Govt'

Hailing the Central government's decision to repeal three farm laws, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday termed the decision a "response of a responsive government". He stated that these laws were in accordance with the WTO agreement, and the Union government intended to bring several reforms in the agriculture sector. The draft was prepared and signed during the UPA government's rule, he added. Bommai's remark came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of three agricultural laws.

"It is a response of a responsive government at the Centre to the demands of the farmers," said Bommai. The laws were part of the intent of the union government to bring reforms in the agriculture sector and agri-marketing in accordance with the WTO agreement signed during the UPA government. It was the UPA government that prepared the draft of the farm laws. The draft was revised by incorporating suggestions from the state governments. The laws had provisions for farmers to sell their produce directly to buyers. However, farmers largely in Punjab and Haryana were agitating for the continuation of the regulated market system," CM Bomai told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Karnata CM held a review meeting following damages and losses due to rain in the state in October and November. He also sought a report on the damage caused to agriculture crops due to unseasonal heavy rains in different parts of the state and assured appropriate action for crop losses after getting survey reports from all the districts.

"We have received primary reports on crop losses including paddy and jowar from districts bordering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and districts of the coastal region and Northern Karnataka. The state has received excessive rains in October and November. I assure appropriate action for disbursal of compensation for crop losses in various parts of the state" he told ANI.

PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws

After the passing of the three farm laws in September 2020, one after the other protests started breaking out until it turned into a massive farmer protest mainly confined to Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur. Though talks between Centre and farmers were initiated, they stalled after 13 rounds, while the farmers kept protesting, hell-bent on their repeal. On multiple occasions, the protests also turned violent, take for example the Republic Day incident where farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashed with police, and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag. As per Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, over 700 farmers have died to date amid protests.

After over a year, Prime Minister Mod-led Central government on the occasion of Gurupurab announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI/ANI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE