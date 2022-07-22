Karnataka CM Jibes At Congress MLA's 'made Money In Name Of Gandhis' Remark; 'Spoke Truth'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a jibe at former state Assembly Speaker and Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar over his "Congress leaders accumulated wealth in the name of Nehru-Gandhi family" remark and said that Kumar has spoken the truth.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, CM Basavaraj Bommai took a jibe at Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar who is famous for giving infamous statements in the state Assembly and said, "He (Ramesh Kumar) is a senior, he is well experienced, we have immense respect for him. We keep listening about him in the Assembly. He generally speaks the facts. I believe that he had spoken the truth."

Notably, Kumar on Thursday claimed that in the names of the party's stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, the party men have accumulated enough fortune to last for three to four generations. Reacting to this, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister, Sudhakar K slammed Congress and said that Kumar has described the "Loot India" programme of the Congress.

'Kumar described the Congress' Loot India programme': BJP

Taking to his Twitter, Karnataka Minister, Sudhakar K wrote, "Senior Karnataka Cong leader and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar says every congressman has made enough wealth that lasts for 3-4 generations in the name of Nehru-Gandhi family and we should repay our debt by defending Sonia Gandhi against ED summons. (sic)"

"Congratulations to the brilliant leader (MLA KR Ramesh Kumar) who described the Congress party's 60 years Loot India programme very beautifully!... with what face do you ask for votes from the people, INC leaders?" the Karnataka Minister added.

'Party leaders accumulated wealth in name of Nehru-Gandhi family': Congress MLA

In an effort to condemn the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) summons of Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, former Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Kumar on Thursday asserted that the party's leaders have collected enough riches in the names of Nehru-Gandhi to last for three to four generations.

Addressing the gathering of party workers who assembled in Bengaluru to protest against ED's summon to Sonia Gandhi, the Karnataka Congress leader said, "We have earned, which is sufficient for three to four generations, in the name of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. If we don’t get ready for this sacrifice today, our food will rot and have worms in future... Let us shun pettiness and cribbing. Let us set aside all our small issues, we need to strengthen the Congress and Sonia Gandhi. She should feel morally content that the entire Congress stood behind her (Sonia Gandhi) for issuing a summons to her," PTI reported.

Notably, the Congress on Thursday staged nationwide protests in several cities across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Guwahati and Hyderabad. Notably, many Congress workers were seen carrying protest cards and raising slogans against the ruling BJP. However, some protests turned violent like in Bengaluru when the protestors allegedly set a car ablaze.