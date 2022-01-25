Karnataka CM Likely To Be Changed Again Pre-2023 Polls; BJP Mulling Cabinet Reshuffle: ANI

In order to retain power in Karnataka in the forthcoming assembly elections slated for 2023, the ruling BJP regime is mulling over the refurbishment of the state cabinet and is considering a change of the Chief Ministerial face as the party high command is not content with the incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai’s performance.

According to the ANI sources privy with the details of the matter, the clamour around the change of the Chief Minister is growing in the southern state as the saffron party is contemplating on bringing a fresh face to the fore in the state leadership to escape anti-incumbency.

Karnataka CM Bommai to be replaced ahead of 2023 polls

Speculations are rife that the party top brass is dispirited over the loss of BJP in the recent local body polls and by-elections. Loss of the party in CM Bommai’s own constituency Hangal in Haveri district has added to the concerns of the party. Party Woes were further strengthened by the inner resentment of cabinet Ministers against CM Bommai and intra-party conflicts among the MLAs.

Sources further claimed that the ruling regime can soon decide on the same after the conclusion of the 2022 assembly elections beginning next month in five states. This comes months after former CM Yediyurappa resigned from the CM position after serving for two years citing his growing age and health constraints, subsequent to which, Basavaraj Bommai was named his successor.

As per the current party dynamics, sources apprised that the BJP high command is pondering to rope in a young leader to lead the party in the state after Bommai. Keeping the slated polls in mind, the prospect CM may belong to the politically-influential Lingayath community, just like Bommai and Yediyurappa. A Dalit CM face is also augured.

State Cabinet to be strengthened, 4 ministers expected to be removed

Besides, the Saffron party is also expected to work on strengthening the state cabinet by bringing some significant changes in the cabinet structure. It is being claimed that there have been discussions of reorganising the cabinet, with many senior ministers such as KS Eshwarappa, Murugesh Nirani, CC Patil, and Prabhu Chauhan expected to be dropped. In addition, four vacancies in the state cabinet exist, and 40 MLAs are pressing for them to be filled.



Both previous CMs Yediyurappa and Bommai belonged to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. Bommai is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district. Karnataka CM Bommai has previously held portfolios of water resources, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Legislature of Karnataka.

