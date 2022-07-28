Karnataka CM Meets BJP Worker Praveen's Kin; 'severe Punishment Will Be Given To Guilty'

In a major development after the Karnataka BJP leader's murder, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on July 28 met Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru's grieving family and extended his condolences. He also offered an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin.

After meeting the family, the Karnataka CM said, "I visited the house of Praveen Nettaru, our party worker in Sulya Bellary, Dakshina Kannada district, who was murdered by miscreants on July 26, and condoled with his family, and offered Rs 25 lakh. A compensation check was distributed."

CM Bommai also spoke to the media and stated, "I have assured the family that we will do everything possible to curtail such incidents and culprits are booked and severe punishment is done."

Speaking on banning the PFI and SDPI, the Chief Minister added, "We have done whatever needs to be done. The process is on (to ban PFI). It’s not only in Karnataka but in other states as well. I’m hopeful that very soon a decision will be taken nice."

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka police arrested two accused from Dakshina Kannada in connection with the murder. The suspects have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in the Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking for the investigation to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Condemning the murder, Karandlaje, the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, blamed Muslim fundamentalists and outfits like PFI, SDPI and similar groups for the gruesome murder, and continued radicalisation of Dakshina Kannada district.

Karnataka BJP worker murder

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Karnataka's Bellare. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop in Bellare was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete when he was returning home after completing his business for the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but before the doctors could attend to him, he succumbed to his injuries. Following his murder, tension prevailed in several areas in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

Image: Twitter/@BSBommai