Karnataka CM Meets Mos Jitendra Singh During Delhi Visit Amid Reports Of Cabinet Expansion

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, and discussed general administrative issues with him. During his two-day visit, he is expected to meet with a number of central ministers, including the Finance Minister, to discuss central projects and the state budget, which will be presented next month. The meeting comes in as CM Bommai was paying his visit to the BJP top brass amid reports that CM Bommai's Delhi visit may be with regard to another possible cabinet expansion.

During his interaction, the Karnataka CM urged the minister to appoint IAS Officers in the State especially for effective implementation of welfare-oriented flagship schemes launched under his regime. While informing about the state government’s policies, CM Bommai told the Union Minister that he referred to the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAM) and informed that besides grievances being resolved promptly, grievances under the COVID-19 category is also continuing and taken up on high priority and resolved maximum within three days.

Chief Minister of Karnataka @BSBommai calls on Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh and discussed general administrative issues related to State



Presents booklet highlighting achievements of his government in the last six months and the future impact



Details: https://t.co/1e9Pmy30SK pic.twitter.com/HF4JjvkpA8 — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 7, 2022

Mos Jitendra Singh also briefed the Karnataka Chief Minister on some of the most recent advances in the Bangalore-based Space sector. He also discussed the status of Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission.

During the conversation, CM Bommai shared a pamphlet with Union Minister Jitendra Singh outlining the accomplishments of the previous six months and their potential impact. Bommai, who has been Chief Minister for six months, claimed that during this time his government has implemented a number of programmes which will benefit farmers, students, city dwellers, unorganised employees, the elderly, widows, and the physically disabled.

BJP mulling over cabinet expansion in Karnataka

Several BJP MLAs have been complaining about missing out on plum cabinet positions. Reports were also rife that the ruling BJP regime is mulling over the refurbishment of the state cabinet and is considering a change of the Chief Ministerial face as the party high command is not content with the incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai’s performance.

According to the ANI sources privy with details of the matter, the clamour around the change of the Chief Minister is growing in the southern state as the saffron party is contemplating on bringing a fresh face to the fore in the state leadership to escape anti-incumbency in 2023 state assembly polls.

