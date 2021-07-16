Karnataka CM Meets PM Modi To Discuss 'development Projects'; Rules Out Leadership Change

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met PM Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kayan Marg residence in Delhi on Friday, sparking a fresh row over a possibility of leadership change in Karnataka. However, dismissing the speculations, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said that he had come to meet PM Modi to seek his permission for developmental activities in his state.

When confronted by media over the possibility of leadership change, CM Yediyurappa said, "I don't know anything about leadership change, you have to say (to media)", while adding that he requested PM Modi to permit to carry out development works in the State.

CM-PM meeting over Mekedatu Project?

CM Yediyurappa's visit to New Delhi also comes amid the Karnataka's row with Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu Dam project. The long-standing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has resurfaced after CM Yediyurappa-led BJP government hinted at fast-tracking the project despite objections raised by his Tamil Nadu counterpart. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Monday, expressed confidence in getting the Centre's permission for the building of the dam across the Cauvery river amid objections from the Tamil Nadu government.

The primary reason for Tamil Nadu's opposing stance is due to its claims that the project will allegedly impact and control the flow of the Cauvery River water. As per Tamil Nadu, the Mekedatu Dam will also divert water from the Kabini sub-basin. Tamil Nadu has also asserted that Karnatka's ambitious project will block the only stream of the river, while it also raised concerns that the project will hinder the future of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Reportedly, all major political parties including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Congress are against the building of the dam, while Karnataka is making attempts to reach out to Tamil Nadu for a bilateral resolution. Tamil Nadu is planning an all-party meeting with PM Modi over the Mekedatu Dam row.

Karnataka has maintained that the Rs 9000 crore project is essential for the state citing Bengaluru's water woes. Karnataka has assured that Tamil Nadu's farmers will not be affected by the mega-project as it claimed the water flow to Tamil Nadu will not be impacted. Additionally, the Cauvery Tribunal will also monitor the water-sharing agreement between the two states. Moreover, Karnataka has also affirmed that it will ensure water supply to Tamil Nadu and therefore has said that it will go ahead with the project.