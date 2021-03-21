Karnataka CM Needs To Change To Keep BJP Alive In State: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil

Hitting out at Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP MLA Badanhouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday night said that the party cannot have the same Chief Minister in the next Karnataka Assembly elections. Yatnal further said that if one has to keep BJP alive in the state, Yediyurappa need to go. It is important to note here that this is not the first time that Yatnal has attacked CM Yediyurappa.

BS Yediyurappa-Basanagouda Patil Yatnal feud continues

Former Karnataka minister and the BJP MLA from Vijayapura (formerly Bijapur), Basanagouda Ramagouda Patil Yatnal, is a known baiter of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He has made his chief ministerial ambitions quite plain, while time and again attacking Yediyurappa and his family.

The BJP has, for the most part, ignored Yatnal’s outbursts, barring a few exceptions—on 12 February the party issued him a show-cause notice, telling him to raise his concerns on party forums.

Earlier on March 3, Yatnal did it once again. And while what he said was routine, the stage he chose to slam Yediyurappa from made it difficult for the BJP to ignore him. During a protest by Panchamasali Lingayats on 1 March, Yatnal said that Yediyurappa was “junior” to him.

The CM baiter

The 58-year-old Yatnal began his political career in 1994. A two-term MP, he was a union minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He has been the Vijayapura MLA since 2018. Since the BJP came back to power in Karnataka in 2019, he has been attacking Yediyurappa.

In October last year, he insisted that Yediyurappa would not be the CM for long, making a similar assertion in December, saying that the party was looking for a leadership change. The party high command had to then step in and quell the rumours. It, however, took no action against Yatnal.

The MLA had then also made no bones of the fact that he harboured CM ambitions. “Who said I cannot be the chief minister? I could be if it is my destiny” Yatnal said at a rally in December, just before Home Minister Amit Shah visited the southern state. Then in January this year, Yatnal claimed that the chief minister was rewarding JD(S) and Congress rebels as they had a “CD” against him.