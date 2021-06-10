Karnataka CM Pulls Up BBMP For Slow Bengaluru Smart City Projects; Gets July 30 Assurance

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa reportedly lashed out at the Bhruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials over the delay in the completion of Smart City Projects (SCP) in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The Karnataka CM questioned the civic body officials over the turtle-paced progress of 27 smart city projects in the capital city and asked when they were going to complete the projects as monsoon was ready to set in in two weeks' time. As per sources, CM Yediyurappa pulled up the BBMP officials over the poor condition of roads at 27 spots and reminded them that the project had to be completed by May 31.

"The monsoon has already set in and is expected to intensify in another two weeks. When are you going to complete the work?" the CM Yediyurappa asked the civic agency officials.

CM Yediyurappa said that he has been observing that the incomplete road works in the Central Business District of Bengaluru were a hindrance to the public as well as the VIPs movement. The Chief Engineer of the SCP assured the Chief Minister that the work would be completed by June 30.

Karnataka TAC recommends gradual COVID unlock

Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended a gradual unlock of activities across the state as the number of COVID cases reported has seen a significant decline over the past weeks. The statewide lockdown, which was recently extended until June 14, was imposed as Karnataka witnessed an alarming increase in the number of COVID cases and deaths as it battled the second wave of the pandemic.

As per reports, the state TAC submitted its report to CM Yediyurappa on Monday and recommended allowing shopping malls, shops and hotels to open for up to four hours daily initially. The TAC, however, recommended against the opening of places of worship, swimming pool centres and other places until the end of June. As per reports, certain members of the TAC have also recommended restricting the movement of people from high-risk districts to low-risk ones.

The State TAC has further cautioned the Karnataka government against allowing all activities to be resumed in full swing at one go and has reportedly suggested more relief be introduced on a weekly or fortnightly basis. Further, it also sought a ban on elections that involve organising rallies for the rest of the year.