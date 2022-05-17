Karnataka CM Reacts To Alleged Weapon Training By Bajrang Dal, 'Illegal Acts Not Allowed'

Following the controversy that has erupted over students being trained in a weapon training camp by the right-wing group, Bajrang Dal in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has finally responded to the incident. This came after the Bajrang Dal continues to face backlash over its week-long training camp held in Ponnampete, Kodagu.

Speaking on the ongoing controversy over the alleged weapon training camp by the Bajrang Dal, CM Basavaraj Bommai asserted that no such activities that are against the law will be allowed in the state.

We will not allow any activity that is against the law: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on alleged arms training in Kodagu pic.twitter.com/pxycqAyyvx — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

The Chief Minister, who was responding to media queries on Monday said, "We will not allow any activity that is against the law." Notably, this came after the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) lodged a police complaint against people including many BJP MLAs from Kodagu district and an educational institute, alleging that weapon training was being provided at an institute in South Kodagu. In addition to that, others including the Congress and Peoples' Front of India (PFI) have also levelled allegations against the group, further demanding action.

Bajrang Dal refutes organising a weapon training camp

The controversy surfaced after the Bajrang Dal had organised a week-long training camp last week for members at the Sai Shankar Educational Institute in Kodagu where students were given training in using air guns. However, it was reported that the students were being given the training to use weapons including rifles. The SDPI which came out first raising questions against the event events also demanded action against the group.

On the contrary, the Bajrang Dal has refuted such allegations and stated that it was a kind of physical training. Speaking exclusively to Republic, All India co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Suryanarayan said that such events have been organised by the group on a regular basis for more than two decades where students are trained with the help of air guns and not real weapons.

He also added that such activities help to keep the members physically as well as mentally motivated.

On the other hand, Karnataka BJP spokesperson S Prakash went on to slam SDPI for creating controversy further calling it a "pro-terrorist organisation".

"How can they take objection to a training camp by the Bajrang Dal which is harmless and never got indulged in any killings? It is SDPI who are into such kinds of activities. they are training is undertaken under rules and law and if they have any objection they can file a police complaint", he said.

