Karnataka CM Receives Mortal Remains Of Naveen Shekharappa, Killed In Russia-Ukraine War

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in bringing the mortal remains of an Indian student Naveen Shekharappa, who lost his life in Russian shelling in the war-torn Ukraine. Lauding PM Modi, CM Bommai claimed that the task was impossible but was made possible only because of the efforts of PM Modi. The Karnataka Chief Minister gave these statements while he was at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport to receive the mortal remains. He further added that the "Bhagirath-like" task was completed and these tasks prove that India is a big global power.

"I have already thanked Prime Minister Modi for the intense efforts which made it possible. He has made an impossible task possible through his Bhagirath-like effort. India had airlifted its citizens from Libya too when under attack from ISIS. These tasks prove to the world that India is a big power. Through diplomatic contacts with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine, the central government succeeded in getting safe passage for special flights to bring the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, an MBBS student who died in Kharkiv during the Ukraine war," CM Basavaraj Bommai stated.

Received & honoured body of our student Naveen Gyanagoudar killed in indiscriminate bomb shelling in Russia-Ukraine war.



Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji & @DrSJaishankar Ji for getting his mortal remains.

Paid my last respects to the mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar killed in Ukraine war and offered my condolences to his family members at Chalageri Village in Haveri District.



Later spoke to the Medical students returned from Ukraine.

Indian student loses life in Russian shelling in Kharkiv

Naveen Shekharappa lost his life in the Russian shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv. Shekharappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University. He was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food but lost his life due to the shelling by Russian forces.

The mortal remains of Naveen were secured by contacting funeral agents, and later the body reached Greece where it was given a coating of zinc. From Versova, Greece, the mortal remains arrived in Dubai from where the body was sent to Bengaluru. Thanking everyone in this operation, the Karnataka CM said, "The pain and grief will always remain that Naveen could not be brought back alive. We will render all the help needed for his family."

CM Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief on the death of the Indian student and said, "Naveen was to be received by his parents on his return as a doctor after completing his studies. It is unfortunate that his parents had to receive his mortal remains." The Karnataka CM promised a job for a family member of Naveen and also handed over a cheque worth 25 lakhs. According to sources, his parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere, after paying their last respects.

Operation Ganga

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai appreciated the Indian government's Operation Ganga, an initiative taken to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine, and giving details about the same, he said, "The Operation which went on for three weeks brought 19,000 Indian students back, of which 572 were from Karnataka, 62 students from the State had returned before the start of the Operation. I was in constant contact with the PM Office and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, our MPs too put in their efforts to make it a success."

CM Bommai also appreciated his government's effort to bring back students from Indian cities like Ghaziabad, Mumbai and Delhi, after they returned from Ukraine, safely back to their homes. He said that the government maintained continuous coordination with students through a Whatsapp group and added that IFS officer Manoj Ranjan was given the responsibility to stay in contact with the Ukrainian embassy till the evacuation was complete.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@officeofssbadal