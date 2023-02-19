Karnataka CM Says Ram Temple In State Not Politically Motivated, Congress Claims Otherwise

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the construction of a 'majestic' Ram temple in the state, something which he announced on February 17, is not motivated by any political agenda. The CM, while presenting the state budget, announced the temple construction at Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara district saying that he just responded to the wishes of the people. Bommai has promised that his government will carry out comprehensive development and renovation of various temples and make plans for temple construction at a cost of Rs 1,000 crores in the next two years.

“I did not announce it keeping in mind Congress, JD(S), or BJP. There is a historical trace there, there is historic Ramadevara Betta (hill) there, there is an old Ram Mandir there for long, and it is the wish of the people that a new Ram Mandir should be constructed there,” Bommai said. He also requested cooperation for the project and assured that the temple will surely be constructed. When asked about the opposition to the project, Bommai replied, "If someone wants to oppose, let them. I won’t object, but Ram Mandir will certainly come up there."

Congress voices opposition

Soon after Bommai's announcement, Congress President D K Shivakumar opposed the idea stating that there is no need for a new temple. “There is a small temple there already, what is there for them (ruling BJP) to construct now? Let them construct their party office there in Ramanagara first," Shivakumar said.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, on the other hand, said that the new temple idea is a political move. If they (BJP) had announced it three years ago when they came to power and constructed the temple, I would have appreciated it. Now, when the election is around, they have announced. It will remain in the budget book itself." Ramanagara, part of the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, is not considered among the BJP’s strongholds. It is considered a JD(S) bastion, where Congress also has a strong presence. In the 2018 elections in Karnataka, BJP established its government after winning 104 seats in the 224-member assembly followed by Congress and JD (S) which won 78 and 38 seats, respectively.

(With agency inputs)