'Karnataka CM Should Quit': DK Shivakumar As Rs 8 Cr Recovered In Raids On BJP MLA's Son

After Lokayukta officials recovered more than Rs 8 crore during raids on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA K Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal’s house, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Virupakshappa’s son was caught by the Lokayukta while he was taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. While alleging "conspiracy" against him and his family, the MLA from Channagiri Assembly constituency in Davangere district, sent his resignation as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) to CM Bommai.

While lauding the Lokayukta, Shivakumar in an exclusive conversation with Republic saluted the officials for taking a bold stand and slammed the BJP for making Karnataka the "corruption capital" of India.

"The Home Minister last week admitted that they are going to give the transparent and corruption-free government that means there was corruption. The CM was asking for evidence about corruption. Lokayukta has itself given proof of what corruption is going on in Karnataka. What more do you need? The only option for the CM is to submit his resignation or his party has to dismiss his government. There is no other option," the Congress leader said.

He added, "I salute the Lokayukta for taking a bold stand... Nobody was targeted, contractors association on record said that they (BJP) have been demanding 40 per cent commission."

When asked about cases against him, Shivakumar said, "I was not involved in any corruption case. There is no case of corruption on me. It is all a political case. Nothing was found in my house. They have made Karnataka the corruption capital of the country. That's a big shame on BJP and its national leadership."

On Thursday, Prashanth, the chief accountant in Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) , was caught red-handed accepting a bribe from a contractor at the KSDL office. During the subsequent raids, Lokayukta recovered Rs 8.12 crore, including Rs 6 crore from his residence and Rs 2.02 crore from his office.

The episode is seen as an embarrassment to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, where Assembly polls are due by May.

In the FIR that has been registered, MLA Virupakshappa is the accused number one and his son Prashanth is the second accused.

According to Lokayukta sources, BJP MLA's son was allegedly receiving the first instalment of the bribe on behalf of his father, according to Lokayukta sources.