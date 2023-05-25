Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Meets Congress' Top Brass In Delhi; Discusses Cabinet Expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in New Delhi to meet Congress's high command to deliberate on the cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios.

On Thursday, May 25, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Karnataka state in-charge Randeep Surjewala and general secretary KC Venugopal at the party's war room at 15 GRG, in connection with the formation of the state cabinet. A meeting was also held on May 24 which went on late till night, however, no conclusion was made as both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar tried to push for plum portfolios to their loyalists.

Shivakumar earlier said that cabinet expansion has to be completed as early as possible. Rejecting rumours of a rift within the party, Shivakumar said, "As the party president (Karnataka), I am telling you that nothing is there, no internal issues are there.'' On being asked about supporters of Congress MLA D Sudhakar staging a protest outside Siddaramaiah's house, Shivakumar said, "(It's) quite natural. All of the workers (of the party) want to become ministers." Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively, along with eight ministers on May 20. Portfolios have not been allocated to the ministers yet.

The party's high command approved the first list of eight ministers against the earlier plan of inducting a much higher number of legislators into the cabinet.

According to Congress sources, this was done as differences emerged between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over some names during discussions held last week in Delhi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers, and Congress will find it difficult to accommodate all the aspirants.

No power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah-DKS?

Amid the cabinet expansion row, Congress leader MB Patil on May 23 raked up another controversy as he dismissed the claims of a power-sharing formula between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Patil stated that if there was such an arrangement, the party's high command would have made an official announcement. He further asserted that Siddaramaiah would continue as the chief minister for the full five-year term.

This statement by Patil contradicts earlier reports suggesting that the Congress party had reached a consensus on a power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. According to those reports, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar, was slated to succeed Siddaramaiah as the CM after a period of 2.5 years. However, the claims made by MB Patil now add a new layer of uncertainty and intrigue to the ongoing discussions surrounding power sharing within the state government.