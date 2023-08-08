Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Spars With BJP, Kumaraswamy Over Cash-for-transfer Saga

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's office had reportedly written a letter to the state Chief Secretary on August 1 to look into cash for transfer allegations made by the assistant directors of the agriculture department but the concerned minister claimed that it was a fake letter addressed to the governor's office after getting clarification from the joint director of Agriculture department.

The transfer saga and governor's letter spilled on to social media platforms and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the resignation of Karnataka Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy. The stary’s Karnataka unit posted on social media platform X (previously Twitter): "Another karmakanda of corrupt #ATMSarkara has been exposed by the officials! Swami @siddaramaiah ji, are you waiting for the time of "Rahu" to seek the resignation of Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy? Open your mouth, Lord..!"

CM Siddaramaiah hits back, hints at HDK's hand behind the fake letter

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on August 7 claimed that it was a fake letter and it shouldn't be given publicity. Taking on the BJP for raising the issue of the letter, the CM in a bid to douse the fire, also posted on X, "It has been revealed that the letter circulating on social media is fake as the Mandya district officials have complained to the Governor. The Joint Director of Agriculture Department, Mandya, has clarified that there are no such officers in the district. However, we will look into the matter and investigate if required. @bjp4karnataka leaders, are you the creator of such a fake letter and spreading misinformation against the government? Or your "brother"?"

The use of the word "brother" by the Chief Minister angered none other than JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy because he is known to address everyone as "brother" in his social circle and publicly. Also the BJP has supported the JD(S) leader when he accused the Congress government of being corrupt. The growing closeness between the BJP and Kumaraswamy seems to be the reason for Siddaramaiah hinting at the latter’s role.

The JD(S) leader, too, hit back strongly and posted on X: "The shameless chief minister who justifies even the shameless acts of the ministers has come down heavily on this state!! The 'siddhakala' of justifying the minister's extortion is disgusting and nauseating. #YstTax #CashForPosting."

He made a reference to alleged YST (Yathindra Siddaramaiah tax) and cash for posting in the agriculture department yet again. He also called Siddaramaiah a "pick-up customer" referring that he's an outsider in the Congress and said "For a 'pick-up customer' like you who puts a gun on others shoulder and fires to destroy someone else's political career, creating fake letters is as easy as cutting butter. The sweat of someone else's hard work is the only way to your selfish politics."

HD Kumaraswamy targets CM's son

The BJP on one hand has termed Yathindra, the son of Siddaramaiah, as the "shadow CM" while on the other hand HD Kumaraswamy has alleged Yathindra's role in all the transfers taking place in Karnataka. He said that "Blackmail is the capital of your political career. Who was shocked to see 'appayya and athindra's antics' in the presence of the home minister and senior police officers? Is it necessary to count the number of ticks in the transfer list tick tick Siddaramaiah?"