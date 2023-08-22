Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Writes To Sitharaman, Seeks Urgent Release Of State Grants

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressing his concern over the reduction in the state’s share of tax revenue, as proposed by the 15th Finance Commission. In his two page letter to the Finance Minister, the Chief Minister requested the Centre for the immediate release of Special Grants and State Specific Grants for Karnataka.

The Chief Minister informed that the allocation to the state has been slashed to 3.6% from the total funds available for the distribution among states across the country. He further said that the decrease contrasts the prior allocation of 4.71% advised by the 14th Finance Commission.

"The 15th Finance Commission has reduced Karnataka’s share in tax devolution to 3.647 per cent of the divisible pool for the term 2020-21 to 2025-26 from 4.71 per cent recommended by the 14th Finance Commission,” the Chief Minister’s letter read.

According to Siddaramaiah’s letter, Karnataka has lost out heavily on the Income-Distance criteria adopted by the Commission. “The introduction of new methodology for compilation of GSDP has dramatically raised state's GSDP in 2011-12 series by over 30 per cent as against an average increase of less than 9 per cent for all the states put together.”

Chief Minister Shri @siddaramaiah has written a letter to @FinMinIndia Smt @nsitharaman to kindly accept the recommendation of the commission on Special Grants and State Specific Grants and release the funds to Karnataka immediately. pic.twitter.com/EJcafPX9Nv — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 21, 2023

Opposing the steepest cut of 23% in devolution of funds to the state by Rs 37,011 crore in the past four years, from 202-21 to 2023-24, the Chief Minister in his letter wrote, “The decrease in tax devolution share to Karnataka by the 15th Finance Commission when compared with the 14th Finance Commission recommendation, has decreased the total tax devolution to the State by Rs 37,011 crore in the past four years, from 202-21 to 2023-24."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further highlighted the unfulfilled recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission regarding Special Grants and State Specific Grants and said, “15th Finance Commission in its report for 2020-21 has recommended Rs.5,495 crore to Karnataka as Special Grants for 2020-21. But Government of India has not considered the Commission's recommendation.”

“In the final report for 2021-26, the Commission awarded State Specific grants of Rs. 6,000 crores to Karnataka for Holistic Improvement of Water bodies of Bengaluru and for Peripheral Ring Road. However, Government of India in its explanatory memorandum has said that keeping in view the untied resources with the State Governments and the fiscal commitments of the Central Government, due consideration will be given to the recommendation on Special Grants'. However, no grants have been released so far to the State of Karnataka and this has been a major setback to the State Fiscal Position which is already strained due to severe cut in tax devolution.”

The Karnataka Chief Minister then requested the Finance Minister to accept the recommendation of the Commission on Special Grants and State Specific Grants and release it to the State on utmost priority.