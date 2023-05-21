Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Cabinet Gives 'in-principle' Approval For Congress' 5 Promises

The Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah-led cabinet on Saturday, May 20 gave in-principle approval to all five ‘guarantees’ promised by the Congress during their pre-poll campaign. The Karnataka Chief Minister-led cabinet issued an order for the implementation of the five guarantees. The five gurantees included Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti scheme.

The five guarantees promised by Congress

Under Gruha Jyothi, the Congress will provide free electricity up to 200 units in all houses in Karnataka. Under Gruha Lakshmi, Congress has promised to provide ₹2,000 to each woman head of family. Under Anna Bhagya, every person in a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family will get 10 kg of food grains per month. Under Yuva Nidhi, ₹3,000 will be provided per month to unemployed graduates, and ₹1,500 will be given to unemployed diploma holders under Yuva Nidhi. Under Shakti scheme, the Congress promised to provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

Karnataka CM Siddarammaiah, while addressing the media about the decisions taken in his first cabinet meeting after assuming office, said that guidelines are being worked out in detail and will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has also decided to convene a legislature session from May 22 to 24, and the Budget will be presented in July, he added. Siddaramaiah further spoke about how the grand old party has kept to the promises in its history.

We kept our earlier promises: Siddaramaiah

“We had fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises made in the Election Manifesto. We have kept our promises. Along with fulfilling the promises, we have implemented more than 30 new schemes such as Indira Canteen, loan waiver, Vidya siri, Shoe Bhagya, Pashu Bhagya etc., which were not included in the manifesto,” stated the newly sworn-in CM while speaking about the grand old party’s previous term.

Karnataka CM lashes out at PM Modi

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Karnataka CM said, “Opposition is misleading the people by stating that the Guarantee schemes we announced will make our state reel under huge debt and Prime Minister himself has stated in his Mann Ki Baat that the economy will collapse and state will incur huge debts by launching such schemes."

"But according to our calculations, Rs 50,000 crore is required annually to implement these schemes and it is not impossible to mobilise resources. The previous Government and the MPs of the State have failed to get the special Grant in Aid of Rs 5,495 crores, recommended by the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report,” he added. Recalling former PM Manmohan Singh's time, the CM said the debt of the country was Rs 52,11,000 crore.