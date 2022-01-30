Karnataka CM Slams Siddaramaiah; 'Don't Try To Find Fault In Govt When There Is Nothing'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah for trying to find faults in the BJP government when 'there is nothing'. His remarks were in response to the Congress leader's statement that the state government has failed to fulfil promises made in the 2018 BJP's manifesto.

"We are aware of our responsibilities. We have launched many welfare programmes for the people of the state. Don't try to find fault when there is nothing that exists," Bommai said adding that nothing more can be expected from Siddaramaiah. "People still rejected Siddaramaiah who claimed that he implemented 96% of his manifesto," he asserted.

When asked about infighting between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, CM Bommai said that it is an internal matter of the Congress; but added that are many instances when the grand old party never worked for the welfare of the people and was instead concerned about power.

When asked about his Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister said, "I am ready to go when the party top brass calls me to discuss the issue. There is a convention of meeting the state MPs ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. I will visit Delhi soon to meet our MPs."

Karnataka MLA Renukacharya complains BJP ministers unresponsive

The Karnataka CM’s political secretary and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya demanded Chief Minister Bommai and state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel to dismiss some BJP ministers, alleging that they have developed egos and feel that the government cannot exist without them. He said that some ministers did not work in their constituency and didn't respond to the pleas of people.

He said that more than 15 ministers have not received phone calls from him, Bommai and Kateel. "I have noticed that they are not doing their fieldwork. I hope that CM and party leadership resolve the issue by calling a meeting within four days. We have great respect for Bommai and Kateel. We are confident that they will respond to our problems."

Earlier this week, senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had claimed that some party legislators and ministers, especially those who came to BJP from other parties, are in contact with Congress and will jump ship once the election schedule is announced. Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramiah had claimed that they are in touch with several BJP and JD(S) leaders.