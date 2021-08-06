Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday once again clearly stated that the state will not back out on the Mekedatu project. While talking to the media, the Chief Minister asserted, 'let anybody protest or go on a dharna' but the state will take a legal way to initiate the project. Earlier Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai's had announced to sit on a dharna to mark his protest against the construction of the dam.

The newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister has also said that he will talk to the Centre and has already discussed the development with Jal Shakti minister.

I'll apprise my central leadership & give a status. However, I've already talked to Jal Shakti minister regarding the project. We are going to get it legally approved & we have to do it. Let anybody protest or go on a dharna: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Mekedatu project — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Further explaining the importance of the project, the Chief Minister accused Tamil Nadu Government of politicising the issue.

"This scheme is about drinking water for Bengaluru as well as sharing of water by the two states. But they are trying to politicise everything. Entire political system, including my (state) party president, is politicising it: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Mekedatu project," added CM Bommai.

Karnataka-Tamil Nadu rift over Mekedatu project

The opposition parties in both states have come together when it comes to the construction of the dam on Cauvery River water. Major political parties in Tamil Nadu including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Congress and BJP is against the construction of the project while Congress in Karnataka has urged the ruling rejin (BJP) to immediately start the construction of the project.

The main concern of Tamil Nadu to the 9,000 crore Mekedatu reservoir project is due to its claims that the project will allegedly impact and control the flow of the Cauvery River water. While Karnataka officials are claiming that the project is crucial as it will meet the drinking water needs of the state capital Bengaluru that is struggling with its water supply. The BJP leaders from both the states are standing against each other after Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai announced that the state BJP unit would go into fasting as a protest against CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government. According to Annamalai, Karnataka is not permitted to construct the dam as per legal norms as 'assured' by the Union Water Resource Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

(With ANI inputs)