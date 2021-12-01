Karnataka CM To Request Centre For COVID Booster Shots For HCWs, To Meet Health Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will request the Centre to provide a third booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to all medical staff and frontline workers across the state. Bommai said he will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya on Thursday, December 2 to discuss the same.

"I will request for a booster shot of vaccine for all our medical staff and frontline workers. It has been almost 6-7 months since they have received the two doses. I check with the union minister on how to scientifically give a booster dose to the health workers," the CM told reporters on Wednesday.

Bommai said he will take suggestions from the Central government and learn their opinion on administering booster shots to the front line workers. "We (Karnataka government) already discussed giving a third booster dose to them in our task force meeting," he added.

COVID Booster Dose Policy Likely In 2 Weeks

Notably on Wednesday, Dr N K Arora, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Task Force had informed that a comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccine will be made public in the next two weeks. He added that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) of India was working on a policy for a COVID booster dose, and the same would be released by December.

"A comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses for COVID-19 will be made public in the next two weeks by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) of India," Dr Arora told ANI.

The COVID Task Force Chairman also revealed that a detailed plan for immunising 44 crore children below the age of 18 years would also be shared soon. Arora hinted that prioritisation would be for children with comorbidities.