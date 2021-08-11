Karnataka CM To Speak To Anand Singh On Cabinet Portfolio, Clarifies On Resignation Rumour

As rumours surfaced over reports that Tourism Minister Anand Singh was about to hand over his resignation from the Cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refuted the news and said that it was not true. Bommai said while speaking to the reporters, “He is a friend of three decades. I am in touch with him regularly and have spoken to him yesterday and will talk to him again."

The CM further revealed that he had asked Anand to personally meet him either today or the day after tomorrow. Bommai further said, "All his concerns will be addressed after he meets me." When asked whether Anand had handed over his resignation from the cabinet during the meeting on Sunday, Bommai said, "There is nothing like that. I will talk to him again. It will be addressed."

Anand Singh is my friend for the last 30 years. I'll speak to him today. Everything will be settled once we sit and talk. As far as MTB Nagaraj is concerned, all issues have been resolved: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/HqXQZU73VM — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

The CM further said that he was yet to raise the issue of disgruntlement with the high command and will do so after meeting Anand Singh. Bommai further claimed that MTB Nagaraj was now in agreement with the government after earlier being dissatisfied with the presented portfolio for a project. Nagaraj is the Municipal Administration and Small-Scale Industries minister.

What caused the rift?

Singh wanted the Forest portfolio and did not like that the allocation of the Tourism, and Environment and Ecology portfolio by Bommai. However, the latest reports suggest that Singh will be meeting Bommai later in the day and will also pay a visit to the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, CM BS Yediyurappa. Bommai allocated portfolios to 29 sworn-in ministers in the new cabinet. Multiple BJP leaders including BS Yediyurappa openly expressed their anger over not being selected to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet. Anand Singh had also expressed his displeasure but had never openly said that he had submitted his resignation. Bommai said regarding the situation, "Everyone cannot get the portfolios they want. I will handle it." BJP’s high command would have preferred to avoid this internal war as the top leaders had specifically asked the cabinet ministers to work together keeping the 2023 elections in mind. The party even said that the leading candidate for the CM’s post has not been decided yet.

(With ANI inputs)