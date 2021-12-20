Karnataka CM Warns Of 'stringent Action' Against Miscreants Over Recent Cases Of Vandalism

Amid rising tension in Karnataka over the ongoing demonstrations on the demolition of statues of freedom fighters in different areas of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the government will take strict action against the perpetrators. CM Bommai, who is currently in Belagavi where prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC have been placed, he said that the state will take decisive steps to stop vandalism. He also informed that the main perpetrators have been arrested by the police.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while speaking to the media in Belagavi said that action will be taken against the perpetrators of the recent vandalism acts in the state. “The State government will take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands,” Bommai said.

Furthermore, he informed that the police had made arrests in relation to the case. “The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue,” CM Bommai added. “State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also provide security for Karnataka government vehicles,” he further said.

The State government will take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Belagavi pic.twitter.com/bqxhyZ8w4r — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

Karanataka extends Section 144 in Belagavi district

The Karnataka Police on Sunday extended the prohibitory order from December 20 to 22 in the city following the recent violent events. The police had first announced the imposing of Sec 144 amid rising tension on Saturday, December 18. Karnataka Police Commissioner Dr K Thiyagarajan on Sunday, December 19, informed that the prohibitory order have been extended in the wake of protests in the state. The order has been extended under Sec 144 CrPC from 6 am on December 20 to 6 am on Wednesday, December 22 in Belagavi, the police informed. Earlier, violent protest broke out in the city following the desecration of the statues of Sangolli Rayanna, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Chennamma, forcing the police to take strong measures to control the situation.

Tension in the state rose after a video that showed a few miscreants smearing black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral. Reportedly, the incident occurred on Friday night. Subsequent to this, miscreants damaged the statue of Sangolli Rayanna and Rani Chennamma on Saturday and revolted against the state administration demanding action against people who smeared ink on Shivaji Maharaj’s statue.

The protest turned violent as protestors pelted stones, damaging government vehicles in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. Following the desecration of Shivaji’s statue, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiv Sena followers came out in large numbers to protest against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. So far, around 26 vehicles of Karnataka police and government were damaged at Belagavi. Following this and the vandalisation of the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, the police arrested 27 people involved in acts of vandalism.

Image: PTI/ ANI