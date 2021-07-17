Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Calls For Meeting Of BJP MLAs, Ministers After His Delhi Visit

After holding a marathon of meetings with BJP top brass in the national capital, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday called a meeting with the party MLAs and Ministers on July 26, sources informed. CM Yediyurappa's call for a meeting with the party's legislators comes amid speculations of a rift in the state unit of the party, resentment towards Yediyurappa from certain leaders of the saffron party, though the same has been refuted by the Chief Minister time and again.

Earlier in the day, CM Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. After his meeting, the Karnataka CM avered that all was well between him and the top brass and revealed that Amit Shah had told him to 'work hard to return to power' in the state. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa shared that Nadda and Shah were 'very happy' with him and had told him to take responsibility for strengthening the saffron party for the next term.

"They gave me blessings and assurance. They gave me full confidence and big responsibility of building the party. They are very happy with me. The situation of me resigning has not arisen. Nobody has asked me to resign. These speculations are fake and baseless," said Yediyurappa.

The meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda came after CM Yeddiyurappa met PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kayan Marg residence in Delhi on Friday.

Infighting in Karnataka BJP

CM Yediyurappa's meeting with the BJP high command comes amid reports of dissent within the party in Karnataka after a faction of the Karnataka BJP MLAs alleged 'constant interference' of Yediyurappa's family in the functioning of the state government. Karnataka Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement last month said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of the state. However, after Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra met with the high command, he termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Meanwhile, select MLAs continue to claim that the party's high command would replace Yediyurappa as CM by Dussehra and that there were other capable 'elephants and tigers' who could take over.