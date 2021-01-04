Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Holds Marathon Meeting With MLAs, To Go On State Tour This Week

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is holding marathon meetings on Monday from 11 am to 8 pm with the party MLAs of the state to listen to their grievances. The CM is also likely to discuss the upcoming budget and organisation of the party, according to sources cited by ANI.

Yediyurappa will meet MLAs of the Kalyana Karnataka region from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, including MLAs of Chikmagalur, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Mandya, and Ramanagar. From 2:30 to 4:00, MLAs from the state's Central region will meet with the CM, followed by representatives from the central Karnataka region and districts bordering Mumbai till 6.00. At the end of the day from 6:30 to 8:00, the CM will meet MLAs from the Coastal Karnataka region.

Incidentally, these marathon meetings have come when there are speculations of discontent in the party and reportedly the MLAs have been stating that there would be changes in leadership after January 15 despite Yediyurappa and the state's top leadership refuting the speculations.

Speaking over the speculations of leadership change, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar has targeted the ruling dispensation by saying that their own MLAs are unhappy with the leadership and asserting that there will be a leadership change.

"Yediyurappa's own MLAs are saying that a new leader will replace him after January 15. If a time has come for the Chief Minister to give certification to himself, it is then evident everything is not well in the government," Shivakumar added.

Yediyurappa on Sunday set a target in front of his party, for winning 150 seats in the next assembly elections which are slated for mid-2023. He urged the party to work in mission mode to achieve the target. He also exhorted that he would tour the length and breadth of the state to connect to the people on the ground. The chief minister is said to start his statewide visits from this week onwards, starting with Basavakalyana which is due for a by-election. The purpose of these exercises is to win the state polls with a clear majority.

