Karnataka CM Yediyurappa On The Way Out? BJP Set To Take A Call On CM Change By Evening

In an indication that his tenure as the Karnataka CM is short-lived, BS Yediyurappa revealed that the BJP high command will convey him a "message" by Sunday evening. For two days in a row, a number of seers from various mutts have been thronging the CM's residence in Bengaluru in a sign of solidarity amid speculation that he will be replaced as the CM on July 26. It is perceived that the political and religious leaders of the Lingayat community which is BJP's main support base in the state are firmly against any change of guard.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, Yediyurappa said, "By evening, I will get the message, even you all will get to know. Will take the appropriate decision on the same". Reposing faith in the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, he remained evasive on whether a Dalit leader will be chosen as his replacement.

He added, "I am not the one who appoints, it is the high command. Let us see what will be their decision, after that we will see". On July 21, the Karnataka CM had urged all his supporters to not indulge in protests that are "disrespectful and embarrassing" for BJP.

Growing opposition to Yediyurappa

After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa has faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. For instance, he had to redistribute ministerial portfolios multiple times after many Ministers expressed their disgruntlement.

On April 1, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa met the Governor and submitted a 5-page letter on ”serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, some leaders such as MLC H Vishwanath have alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital last week where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda.