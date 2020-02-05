Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Announces 10 Members To Be Inducted Into Cabinet On Feb 6th

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expanded on the details of his cabinet expansion confirming that 10 members will take oath tomorrow. He also stated that the decision to include other members in the Cabinet would only be taken after a meeting with party leaders in Delhi. He also cleared the air around the inclusion of senior leader Umesh Katti into the cabinet stating that it was "difficult" to find a ministerial berth for him as of now.

"As per directions from party president & leaders, only 10 members will take oath tomorrow. I will meet our leaders in Delhi & we will then take the decision to include others in the cabinet."

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru: There is no doubt about Umesh Katti's inclusion in the cabinet, he will be given a ministerial berth but it is difficult to induct him into the cabinet in this expansion. I will speak to him, he will be given a big responsibility. https://t.co/gzOP3xkXQf — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

The decision on the cabinet expansion was taken after 13 aspirants, including ten who defected from Congress-JD(S), helped BJP bring down the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government and won the by-polls on the ruling party ticket in December. These MLAs were promised to be inducted into the cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony would take place on Thursday at 10.30 a.m at the Raj Bhavan.

(With Agency Inputs)

