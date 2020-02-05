Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Announces 10 Members To Be Inducted Into Cabinet On Feb 6th

Politics

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expanded on the details of his cabinet expansion confirming that 10 members will take oath tomorrow.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karnataka

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expanded on the details of his cabinet expansion confirming that 10 members will take oath tomorrow. He also stated that the decision to include other members in the Cabinet would only be taken after a meeting with party leaders in Delhi. He also cleared the air around the inclusion of senior leader Umesh Katti into the cabinet stating that it was "difficult" to find a ministerial berth for him as of now. 

Read: Suspense over Ministerial berths ahead of Cabinet expansion in Karnataka

"As per directions from party president & leaders, only 10 members will take oath tomorrow. I will meet our leaders in Delhi & we will then take the decision to include others in the cabinet." 

Read: 'Shocking to see Centre favouring Karnataka in Belgaum border dispute': Maha CM Uddhav

Read: Karnataka places border districts under coronavirus

The decision on the cabinet expansion was taken after 13 aspirants, including ten who defected from Congress-JD(S), helped BJP bring down the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government and won the by-polls on the ruling party ticket in December. These MLAs were promised to be inducted into the cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony would take place on Thursday at 10.30 a.m at the Raj Bhavan. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Karnataka Cong accuses BJP of creating atmosphere of 'fear & hatred'; calls it atrocious

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA MOVES SC OVER NIRBHAYA CASE
AYODHYA TRUST 'SUCH GOOD NEWS'
ARVIND KEJRIWAL LASHES OUT AT BJP
MANJINDER SIRSA SLAMS PAK
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
BING IS MAKING A 'BIG' COMEBACK?