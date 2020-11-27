Karnataka CM Yediyurappa To Accord OBC Status To Lingayats & Veerashaivas

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to accord Other Backward Class (OBC) status to the Lingayat and Veerashaiva community on Friday. The development comes a day after the state government formed the Lingayat-Veerashiva development Corporation and allocated Rs 500 crore to it.

The corporation was seen as a move by Yediyurappa to further consolidate his position as "Lingayat Strongman", who belongs to the community, amidst talks of leadership change in the state BJP circles. The Chief Minister has called for an emergency Cabinet meeting to accord OBC status to Lingayats and Veerashaivas, a step that will seal Yediyurappa as the most revered Lingayat leader so far in the history of Karnataka politics.

OBC status for Lingayats and Veerashivas in Karnataka

Considered as BJP's core vote bank in the southern state, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is estimated to form about 16% of Karnataka's population. BJP legislators from Lingayat and Veerashaiva had pressured the government to set up a corporation for the dominant community days after BSY ordered the establishment of the Maratha Development Corporation for the Maratha community.

BS Paramashivaiah, the president of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivruddhi Samsthe has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation. Yediyurappa has named chairmen for various boards and corporations in the last three days, giving signs of his direct confrontation with the BJP top brass.

Sources said that BSY has waited long enough from the Centre on its nod for his cabinet expansion, and if the central leadership does not respond to him by this weekend, he will go ahead with expansion on his own.

