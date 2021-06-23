Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's Son Warned By BJP State In-charge Against Interfering In Govt

Days after BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh's visit to the state, sources informed Republic TV that CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra had been cautioned against interfering in the matters of the government. Arun Singh, a week earlier after landing in Bengaluru, had confirmed that there would be no leadership change in Karnataka and had even heaped praise on CM Yediyurappa, hailing his efficiency during the COVID pandemic.

BJP Karnataka in-charge warns Yediyurappa's son

As per sources, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh warned CM Yediyurappa's son & MLA BY Vijayendra against intervening in the function of the government, adding that the high command was upset over the matter. Sources added that Vijayendra had been asked to do so in order to avoid any effect on CM Yediyurappa's tenure or the political futures of his brother & himself.

BJP MLC levels kickback allegations against Yediyurappa's son

During Arun Singh's visit to Bengaluru last week, MLC H Vishwanath of BJP claimed that the party's state vice-president BY Vijayendra had admitted to sending kickbacks to Central BJP leaders. "Tender worth more than Rs 20,000 crore has been released. It has 10% kickbacks. They are not clearing any file without kickbacks. This is the system of Vijayendra. Is the govt working for contractors? This is a people's govt," said Vishwanath. The BJP MLC was one of the 16 leaders who had switched from JDS & Congress to form the Yediyurappa govt.

Lashing out against Vijayendra, he said, "They (Vijayendra and others) are telling that we are sending money to Central leaders. I asked (Arun) Singh also directly "How much have you received from him?". He said no." When asked about his threat that Yediyurappa may go to prison due to his family, he added, "It may happen. If he continues, in the same way, it may happen. My demand is to change the leadership and put a Lingayat leader for next 22 months". He concluded, "We are going into Assembly elections and then Parliamentary elections, before which all must be set right. It is the High Command's decision to change the CM. They will take an appropriate decision."

BJP's Karnataka in-charge responds to allegations against CM Yediyurappa

BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh had noted on Thursday that leaders were making statements against the party and had said that such videos and statements were being collated. Addressing the allegations levelled against CM Yediyurappa by MLC H Vishwanath, Arun Singh had said that he had only recently joined the BJP and was making such remarks as he did not know the party's ideologies. Detailing his meeting with BJP leaders and workers on Thursday, the BJP Karnataka in charge had said that he enquired about the work being done in their respective constituencies at the time of COVID and claimed that time had been allotted to whoever sought a meeting with him.