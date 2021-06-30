Karnataka CM's Son Vijayendra Terms 'CM Change' Talk As Closed Chapter After Delhi Visit

Nearly a week after his visit to Delhi to meet the BJP high command, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter', citing that no one was talking about it anymore. Karnataka BJP leaders including MLC H Vishwanath and others had accused BY Vijayendra of interfering in the affairs of the government and receiving kickbacks in various projects following which the CM's son was reportedly cautioned against doing so.

Yediyurappa's son rules out leadership change in Karnataka

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra said that the state's BJP in-charge Arun Singh had stated that Yediyurappa would complete his term as CM and ruled out possibilities of a leadership change. When asked why some BJP leaders are going to Delhi "every now and then", he said there was no restriction on anyone and giving a political colour to their visit was not good because these leaders go there for their personal works.

"There is no need to raise this issue (of leadership change) time and again when national leaders, state BJP president and even the Chief Minister have said that he (Yediyurappa) would continue in his position for the next two years," Vijayendra said.

BJP Karnataka in-charge warns CM Yediyurappa's son

Days after BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh's visit to the state, sources had informed Republic TV that CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra had been cautioned against interfering in the matters of the government. Arun Singh, a week earlier after landing in Bengaluru, had confirmed that there would be no leadership change in Karnataka and had even heaped praise on CM Yediyurappa, hailing his efficiency during the COVID pandemic.

As per sources, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh warned CM Yediyurappa's son & MLA BY Vijayendra against intervening in the function of the government, adding that the high command was upset over the matter. Sources added that Vijayendra had been asked to do so in order to avoid any effect on CM Yediyurappa's tenure or the political futures of his brother & himself.

BJP MLC levels kickback allegations against Yediyurappa's son

During Arun Singh's visit to Bengaluru earlier in June, MLC H Vishwanath of BJP claimed that the party's state vice-president BY Vijayendra had admitted to sending kickbacks to Central BJP leaders. "Tender worth more than Rs 20,000 crore has been released. It has 10% kickbacks. They are not clearing any file without kickbacks. This is the system of Vijayendra. Is the govt working for contractors? This is a people's govt," said Vishwanath. The BJP MLC was one of the 16 leaders who had switched from JDS & Congress to form the Yediyurappa govt.

Lashing out against Vijayendra, he said, "They (Vijayendra and others) are telling that we are sending money to Central leaders. I asked (Arun) Singh also directly "How much have you received from him?". He said no." When asked about his threat that Yediyurappa may go to prison due to his family, he added, "It may happen. If he continues, in the same way, it may happen. My demand is to change the leadership and put a Lingayat leader for next 22 months". He concluded, "We are going into Assembly elections and then Parliamentary elections, before which all must be set right. It is the High Command's decision to change the CM. They will take an appropriate decision."