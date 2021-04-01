Karnataka CM's Woes Compound As HC Clears Probe Against Him In 'Operation Kamala' Case

The Karnataka High Court paved the way for the probe into a criminal case against CM BS Yediyurappa pertaining to his alleged role in 'Operation Kamala'. This terminology refers to the opposition's allegation that BJP engineered the defection of 17 MLAs from the JD(S) and Congress camp leading to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in 2019. Registered in February 2019, the FIR accuses Yediyurappa of luring JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur to BJP by offering money and a ministerial berth.

The complainant had also provided an audio recording where the BJP leader is purportedly heard talking to the Gurumitkal legislator's son Sharangouda Patil asking him to persuade his father to join BJP. On February 22, 2019, the HC stayed the investigation into this FIR until the disposal of the writ petitions filed by Yediyurappa and other accused. Vacating its stay order on Wednesday, Justice John Michael Cunha held that the material produced in support of the allegations in the FIR disclose that there was an attempt to topple the government by encouraging defection.

In paragraph 18 of the verdict, Justice Cunha noted, "Undeniably, the allegations made in the complaint, if found true, would not only establish the fact that petitioners had attempted to induce an elected representative to tender his resignation in return for the bribe of Rs.10 Crores and promise of a seat to his son in the By-election prima facie making out the ingredients of the offences under sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. These allegations, if found true, would even attract the ingredients of the offences under sections 120B, 124A, 171H of IPC as the allegations made in the complaint and the material produced in support thereof clearly disclose that an attempt has been made by the petitioners to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law by encouraging defection so as to topple the Government by lure of money and position prima facie making out the ingredients of sections 120B, 124A and Section 171H of Indian Penal Code." READ | Senior BJP min Eshwarappa accuses Karnataka CM of interfering in his dept; writes to Guv

The collapse of JD(S)-Congress government

While BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, Yediyurappa had to resign merely two days after taking oath as the CM owing to his party's inability to muster a majority in the state Assembly. Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the CM on May 23, 2018, after JD(S) and Congress stitched a post-poll alliance. The infighting within the alliance intensified after BJP swept Karnataka in the 2019 General Election by winning 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. The crisis for the coalition government commenced on July 6, 2019, when 12 legislators submitted their resignations to the Karnataka Speaker's office.

Soon, the number of rebel MLAs swelled to 17 which led to Governor Vajubhai Vala asking the government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. As a three-judge Supreme Court bench refused to compel the rebel MLAs to attend the Assembly proceedings, the JD(S)-Congress government lost the trust vote on July 23, 2019. Speaking to the media on December 5, 2020, Kumaraswamy contended that he fell into a trap by agreeing to form the government with Congress after the 2018 Karnataka poll verdict. According to him, he could have retained the Chief Minister's post even now if JD(S) allied with BJP. Moreover, he accused former CM and Congress' Siddaramaiah of conspiring against him.