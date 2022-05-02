Karnataka Cong Chief Slams Ally Maha Govt Amid Border Row; 'They Seek Political Gain'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar spoke over the remarks made by Ajit Pawar, his political ally in Maharashtra, on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute and said that the Karnataka leaders are capable of handling the people of the state and asked the Maharashtra government not to interfere in Karnataka's internal issues.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV over the remark of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar about continuing to support the campaign to make Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka a part of Maharashtra, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, "We have lots of respect for all languages. But they want to try their political angle here also in Karnataka. There's not one village that we can give to them, and not one village we can take from them."

"Let us all work together, develop our people, give them the education, justice, financial, social power. We don't want to involve in Maharashtra boundaries. So they should also not involve here," DK Shivakumar told Republic TV. He further added, "We can handle our people. None of us should interfere in each of their states." Slamming Ajith Pawar, he said, "They want to have some political gain."

On Pramod Muthalik's call for a loudspeaker ban in Karnataka, Shivakumar said, "We are not in the government, but had we been there, we know how to deal with such people. We are capable enough but we are not in power."

Notably, Muthalik, Sri Rama Sena's president gave an ultimatum similar to Raj Thackeray, demanding the removal of loudspeakers for Azaan in Karnataka.

'They should not speak such language'

Speaking to reporters over Ajit Pawar's controversial statement on unifying Marathi speaking places in Karnataka with Maharashtra, Chief Minister Bommai on Monday said, "Whenever there is a political crisis in Maharashtra, which there now. The entire government is at rock bottom. So just to survive politically, they do this." Adding that Karnataka is not going to bow down, he said, "We stand firmly by our decisions. They also know it."

"I strongly urge, the politicians of Maharashtra, not to use this language for their politics," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Ajith Pawar's remark

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar supported the campaign to make the Marathi-speaking villages at the border, including Belgaum, Nipai and Karwar, a part of the state.

"While celebrating the 62nd foundation day of Maharashtra, we regret that the several Marathi speaking villages at the border including Belgaum, Nipai, and Karvar couldn't be part of Maharashtra yet. Every citizen of Maharashtra backs the fights of residents of these Marathi speaking villages to be part of Maharashtra. I want to assure you that we would keep supporting their fight till these villages become part of Maharashtra," Pawar said.

Former CM of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy also reacted sharply to Pawar's remark and tweeted, "Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has once again displayed arrogance. In the past, he had spoken low about Karnataka & Kannadigas. Again he has let his tongue wagging, this is reprehensible."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV over the issues, Kumaraswamy said, "If this continues, I will personally call Sharad Pawar. I will take an appointment with him & discuss the issue. These are old issues but we need to maintain a good relationship between both the states." He also said, "There are so many Kannada speaking people in Maharashtra also. Are we demanding Kannada speaking part of Maharashtra?"

"I request Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Govt not to do this again and again. Don't create misunderstandings, we are like brothers. What will we achieve by creating unnecessary troubles?" Kumaraswamy told Republic TV.