Karnataka Cong Chief Welcomes Farm Laws Repeal, Urges Centre To Compensate For Lost Lives

On Friday, November 19, Karnataka Congress President DL Shivakumar welcomed the Union government's decision to withdraw the farm laws and claimed that the Centre had no other option to safeguard the interests of their party and the government.

KPCC President Shivakumar termed the withdrawal of farm laws as the 'victory of farmers' and the Congress party.

"In my opinion, this is not a big decision. The Centre had no option left to save their party, their government. This decision was needed to safeguard the country's interests. The decision earlier had been taken against the interest of the country and the farmers. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on record that the Centre had no option left but to repeal these laws," he said.

Highlighting the struggle by farmers, Shivakumar said that the protest that has been going for a year witnessed the death of many, while lakhs of people refrained from working in agricultural fields.

"Lakhs of people did not opt to work in the far, agricultural activities, business, production, family and were just fighting for their right," he said.

"Victory of Gandhiji's ideals of Satyagraha and Non-Violence"

He said the move marks the victory of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of Satyagraha and non-violence, which the Congress has always been following,

Karnataka Congress Prez Shivakumar appeals to compensate farmers

He said that the day marks the victory of farmers and appealed to the Centre to compensate all those who lost their lives in the protest.

"Today is the victory of all the farmers. Now, I appeal to the Centre to compensate all those who lost their lives in this farmers' movement," the Congress leader said.

Shivakumar further said that the decision was taken in the purview of the upcoming assembly elections in 2022 in some states in India.

PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws

In a massive announcement on Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He made this declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

The three farm laws and the deadlock on them

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aimed at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees, whereby they would have been able to sell their produce anywhere.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 would have protected and empowered farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specified that the supply of food including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

The talks between the union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws came to a standstill. While the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the Apex Court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.

A total of six states - Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi passed a resolution in their respective assemblies, demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.

