Karnataka: Cong Issues Show Cause Notice To Kavita Reddy After Her 'patriarchy' Accusation

On Friday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) disciplinary chief K Rehman Khan issued a show-cause notice to KPCC general secretary Kavita Reddy. Two days ago, KPCC General Secretary Reddy was unhappy as Congress released the list of MLCs who will contest the council elections scheduled next month.

Reddy released a video where she criticised the selections of MLAs and called out the 'patriarchy' within the grand old party. It is important to mention that the major complaint of the Congress leader was the lack of opportunities for women within the party.

'Few opportunities for independent women within Congress'

Condemning the party's selections for the upcoming election Kavita Reddy said, “All men who get MLA/MP ticket will not win, so winnability question is ONLY for women? Men with all resources also have lost elections, but the question on resources is ONLY for women? Social justice is irrelevant/incomplete without Gender justice! (sic)”

She added, "For the 3rd time in a row, the Karnataka Congress has not given women representation in the legislative council. Even the seats which were vacated by the women leaders were given to the male leaders. There are very few opportunities in Congress for independent women. Tickets go to someone’s wife, widow, daughter, sister, or relative. Such people don’t speak for women because they come from patriarchy.”

Karnataka biennial elections

Notably, Karnataka's council will be getting new members as the state's assembly undergoes elections on June 3. The counting of votes will commence on the same day at 5 PM. The term of 7 members of the legislative council expires on June 14. Three members of Congress namely Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa and Veena Achaiah S will be completing their term in the assembly on June 14.

Apart from them, Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of the BJP and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy K V will also retire from the assembly.

On Monday, KPCC announced that M Nagaraju Yadav and K Abdul Jabbar will be contesting the biennial election. On the very next day, BJP announced former Deputy CM Laxmana Savadi, secretary of the BJP state unit Hemalatha Nayak, president of BJP SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy and S Keshavaprasad will be contesting the elections.