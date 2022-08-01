Karnataka: Cong Leader Says High Command Will Decide CM Face As SR Patil's Name Pops Up

After Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerappa Moily recommended SR Patil's name as an ideal CM candidate for the 2023 Assembly elections, party leader L. Hanumanthaiah on Monday stated that ultimately the party high command will decide who will be the CM candidate.

L. Hanumanthaiah said, "Congress should feel proud that we have many candidates for contesting on CM's position once the Congress will come to power, the high command will decide the CM's face. The last decision will be of Congress High Command. It's a personal opinion of Veerappa Moily's."

Earlier in the day, amid continued infighting between the Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah factions, Veerappa Moily suggested SR Patil's name as the CM candidate for the 2023 Assembly elections. He praised Patil as an honest and respectful leader and said that he is an able person to be an ideal Chief Minister.

Veerappa Moily backs SR Patil for CM race

It is important to note that SR Patil was the Minister for Infrastructure, information technology, biotechnology, science and technology, planning, and statistics in the Karnataka government from 2013-18 when Siddaramaiah was the CM.

"SR Patil is a statesman and an ideal candidate. I had suggested his name for the Karnataka Congress President post as well in the past. He is an able person to be an ideal Chief Minister. He has always been honest and respectful," said Moily.

There has been a political battle in the Karnataka Congress between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party's state president DK Shivakumar for the candidature for the top post. Siddaramaiah and his supporters are planning a ‘show of strength’ in Davanagere on his birthday. Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister between 2013-2018, is nursing his ambition for a second term in office, if the party wins the next Assembly polls.

On the other hand, DK Shivakumar has asked his Vokkaliga community members to support him as the Chief Minister candidate. The supporters of both factions want to see their leader as the CM face for the polls. The upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.