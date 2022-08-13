Karnataka Cong MLA Sparks Controversy, Claims Women 'get On Couch' For Jobs In BJP Govt

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge stirred a massive controversy on Friday after he claimed that 'men have to bribe while women have to sleep with someone' to get a government job in the BJP-run state government. Addressing a press conference on August 12, Priyank Kharge claimed that the BJP administration had decided to 'sell' jobs and posts and dubbed it a 'bribe-couch government'.

Kharge said, "In this government, you won't get jobs without giving money, Earlier 2 ministers had resigned from government. The government has decided to sell posts. To get a job in the BJP-led government, young women have to get on the couch and young men have to pay a bribe. It has become a bribe-couch government. A minister had asked the young woman to sleep with him for a job. He resigned after the scandal came to light and this is proof of my words."

Levelling the sensational allegations, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson demanded a judicial investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) into alleged recruitment scams in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL).

Kharge claimed that it was possible that a deal had been cracked for the 600 posts in the KPTCL which recently conducted recruitment for Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers, and Civil Engineers. "It is suspected that they have received Rs 50 lakh for the post of Assistant Engineer and Rs 30 lakh for the post of Junior Engineer. There is a possibility that Rs 300 crores of embezzlement have taken place in this alone," he claimed in the press conference, accusing the Basavaraj Bommai government of 'playing with the future' of 3 lakh students who had applied for the posts.

JD(S) condemns remarks, demands public apology

Speaking to Republic TV, JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed condemned the shocking remarks and how they cast an aspersion on the dignity of the 150,000 women who were working in the government. Ahmed stated that in a bid to attack the BJP government, Kharge had insulted the womenfolk of the state.

"Irresponsible, childish, stupid, outrageous, and obnoxious. There is absolutely nothing wrong in saying there is corruption. But saying that kind of a statement and bringing in all women... more than 150 thousand women got jobs, is he saying all of them compromised? This is a stupid statement and creates doubt about all women who have got jobs," said Ahmed.

"He comes from a respectable family, his father is a very big leader. He should learn how to speak. It is a national shame. International countries watching us what would they think about Indian women getting jobs? My wife works, my children also work. Mr Priyank Kharge you should apologize to the entire nation. Especially to the women of our city. It has insanity which has caused this statement. A sane mind would never make such a statement. Saying that all womenfolk are compromising, he is not an attack on only the government but all women," he added.