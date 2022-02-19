Karnataka Cong MLAs Continue Overnight Protest In Assembly Over BJP Min's Saffron Flag Row

Congress MLAs continued their sleepover dharna at the Karnataka Assembly on Friday in protest against KS Eshwarappa’s saffron flag remark and demanded his sacking.

The row was triggered after he suggested that the saffron flag could replace India's tricolour in the future and that it would be unfurled at the Red Fort one day. Congress has taken strong exception to the BJP Minister's comments and launched back-to-back protests in the Assembly, demanding his sacking. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah even called for sedition charges to be slapped against Eshwarappa.

On Thursday night, Karnataka Congress legislators grabbed blankets and spent the night inside the Assembly in protest against the minister. The MLAs were seen dining together and sleeping on the floor again on the second day.

Taking to Twitter the party's Karnataka unit stated that is a matter of pride to protect the honour and dignity of the national flag. Sharing pictures from the overnight protest in the assembly, Congress warned that the dharna will continue until a sedition case is filed against Eshwarappa.

It is a matter of pride in our country and of protecting it's honour and the dignity of the national flag.

It is a matter of pride in our country and of protecting it's honour and the dignity of the national flag.

How can the party that built India stand back and watch as others insult it? The dharna will continue until a sedition case is filed against Eshwarappa

Congress failed to act as a responsible Opposition: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday accused Congress of violating the flag code in the Assembly and charged that the party had failed to act as a responsible Opposition.

"They have used the national flag in the well of the House. There is a flag code on the ways it has to be used. We have to use the national flag with respect. Congress has violated the flag code. People are watching it. Congress failed to act as a responsible Opposition party," Bommai told the media.

Regarding Eshwarappa's statements, Bommai said that the Congress leaders are selectively quoting only a part of the minister's statement and are misleading the Assembly and people in the state.

"Eshwarappa has issued a clarification. He did not say that the saffron flag would be hoisted at the Red fort immediately but in another 300 or 500 years. He said it may or may not happen. He also added that we have accepted the national flag and no one must disrespect it. Legally, Eshwarappa has not committed any mistake and no action can be taken against him," he added.

(With inputs from agency)