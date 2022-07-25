Karnataka: Cong Vs Cong Escalates As Siddaramaiah Loyalist Refutes DK Shivakumar's Remarks

Infighting in Karnataka Congress over Chief Ministerial face escalated as war of words between KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah's loyalist MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan erupted on Monday. Reacting to Shivakumar's 'shut up and work for party' remark, Ahmad stated that no one can shut his mouth and that he has expressed the opinion of the people.

"I will shut my mouth only after I die. No one can shut my mouth. I have not said anything wrong instead stated people’s and my opinion. What’s wrong with that?" said MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan

This came after MLA Zameer Ahmad on Saturday declared that the people of the state want Siddaramaiah to become the future Chief Minister of Karnataka, which didn't go well with Shivakumar.

While reacting to Zameer Ahmad's remarks, Shivakumar said, "If you are really interested in the party, stop worshiping the individual and worship the party. Focus on getting more people to the party. Everyone should organize their communities and bring them to power. I will speak about those who speak at my level. As of now, the CM seat is not vacant. Everyone should keep their mouth shut and work to bring the party to power rather than worshipping any specific individuals."

Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar

As Karnataka prepares for the Assembly elections next year, Congress, which is hoping to regain power, is in a difficult position because the party is dealing with factionalism as a large number of leaders from both camps want to project their leaders as candidates for Chief Ministerial position in the election.

This comes amid ongoing disputes within the Congress' Karnataka unit over who should serve as Chief Minister if the party wins the state's upcoming Assembly elections, as the leaders of the party continue to squabble over who should be the next CM candidate between former CM Siddaramaiah and party's state president DK Shivakumar.

Amid Siddaramaiah camp's plan to hold a birthday bash on the former Karnataka Chief Minister's 75th birthday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar's followers are also demanding to hold a similar bash. However, he refuted such demands from his followers and said that he will be attending Siddaramaiah's birthday celebration.

It was also clarified by the former member of legislative assembly HC Mahadevappa that Siddaramaiah’s birthday will not be celebrated under the party's logo.

(Image: ANI)