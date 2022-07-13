As Siddaramaiah’s camp is all set to celebrate his 75th birthday on August 12 in Davangere town of Karnataka, the supporters of KPCC President DK Shivakumar have also demanded similar celebrations for their leader. On Wednesday, Shivakumar's camp has written a letter to the committee to organize a grand celebration for him similar to that of Siddaramaiah. This comes amid intense infighting within the Karnataka Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

For the 'Siddaramaiah - 75 Amrutmahotsav' festivities, a committee has been formed comprising of his supporters-- former Industries Minister RV Deshpande, 'motor mouth' KN Rajanna, and former PWD Minister HC Mahadevappa. Rajanna raised eyebrows for his comments on Deve Gowda, where he said that the latter will soon be carried by four people.

According to KPCC sources, supporters of DK Shivakumar had opposed the celebration and had questioned the high command if Siddaramaiah is above party lines in the state of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah's Birthday Celebration A Show Of Strength ahead of Karnataka Polls

Congress senior leader Siddaramaiah's camp has been planning a big bash to celebrate his 75th birthday on August 12. The disciplinary committee last year had warned the supporters of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar not to propose anybody's name for chief ministership in a public forum.

Siddaramaih and his team have confirmed that they will be inviting Rahul Gandhi and DK Shivakumar for the birthday bash since there is a political message in the event. However, there is no confirmation from Rahul Gandhi's office regarding his participation. Even DK Shivakumar has not reacted to the event, which embarrassed the party. Amruth Mahotsava committee, which is organising this birthday celebration, had created an e-mail ID srlopcm@gmail.com which has stirred controversy

(Image: PTI)