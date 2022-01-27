Karnataka Congress Accuses State Ministers Of Issuing 'unfair Remarks On Minorities'

Speaking on the open letter written by several eminent personalities to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on expressing their concern over the ‘frequent violence against religious minorities’ in the state, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said several 'MLAs and Ministers are issuing unfair remarks on minorities'. Nearly three dozen eminent personalities wrote a joint open letter to the Chief Minister. The opposition leader also dragged former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and said that he never filed any cases against such party MLAs and ministers.

DK Shivakumar's statements on open letter over violence against minorities:

"Various MLAs, ministers are issuing very unfair remarks on minorities. Yediyurappa never filed any cases against them and even the police supported them. Minorities in Karnataka are under fear now. Non-politically they have come together to question the CM. The police have gone out of control. They are acting according to the political wishes of the Government. There is no law and order in the state," added DK Shivakumar.

CM Basavaraj Bommai assures protecting minorities

CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that minorities and other vulnerable sections will be protected and supported in the state. He also mentioned that his government is committed to three Es - Education, Empowerment and Employment for the minorities.

While speaking to the press, CM Bommai said, "As far as Karnataka is concerned, rights of minorities are protected. Action has been taken in case of any excess. Minorities and other vulnerable sections will be protected and supported. We are committed to three Es - Education, Empowerment and Employment of these sections."

Scholars claim 'frequent violence against minorities'

Decrying violence against minorities, numerous eminent personalities penned a letter to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and 'all Legislators' of the state government over 'frequent violence against religious minorities in the state. A group of senior scientists, writers, academics, artists, and lawyers wrote a letter with concern about the state’s 'deteriorating governance' over the subject matter.

"Over the past few months, the state has witnessed the brutal killing of youths in several districts, rampant ‘hate speeches’, public threats and disruptions of worship by religious minorities, ‘honour killings’, ‘moral policing’, misogynistic statements by legislators, and incidents of hostile and violent encounters between various religious groups," the letter read.

Image: PTI